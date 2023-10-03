Elderly woman found dead inside dry swimming pool

October 03, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

An 83-year-old woman reportedly fell into a dry swimming pool inside a farm said to be owned by former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar near Olaimanpatti in Illupur police station limits in the district and died. The deceased was identified as A. Balayee of E. Mettupatti village in Illupur taluk.

According to police, the elderly woman was said to be mentally ill and was being taken care of by her relative P. Nallathambi. The woman was found missing from the house in the late hours on September 30 and was thereafter found dead inside the nearly eight-foot-deep dry swimming pool inside the farm.

The post-mortem was conducted at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and the body was handed over to her relatives on October 2. Illupur Police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, police sources said.