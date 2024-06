An elderly man was robbed of ₹5 lakh by unknown persons pretending to be commercial tax officers at Thuraiyur on Monday.

Police sources said S. Maduraiveeran, 68, owns a cloth shop at Thuraiyur. Five people came to his house around 5:30 a.m. and demanded that he open the bureau to disclose the amount in his house. They then took ₹5 lakh from him and left.

Thuraiyur police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the conmen.