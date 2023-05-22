ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly couple found murdered in Karur district

May 22, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - TIRUCHI

The man and woman, both believed to be in their sixties, were found inside a hut in a grove in Odaiyur village; police have launched an investigation

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple was found murdered, in a thatched hut inside a mango trees grove, in Odaiyur village under the Vangal police station limits in Karur district. The double murder is believed to have been committed between the intervening period of Sunday night and the early hours of Monday.

Vangal police identified the victims as Thangavel aged around 65 years and his wife Thylee aged around 60 years. The motive behind the murder is under investigation. A probe is also on to determine whether it was a murder for gain.

Police personnel conducted inquiries at the spot upon receipt of information about the double murder. Five special teams have been constituted to probe the case, said police sources.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

murder / police / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US