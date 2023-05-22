HamberMenu
Elderly couple found murdered in Karur district

The man and woman, both believed to be in their sixties, were found inside a hut in a grove in Odaiyur village; police have launched an investigation

May 22, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple was found murdered, in a thatched hut inside a mango trees grove, in Odaiyur village under the Vangal police station limits in Karur district. The double murder is believed to have been committed between the intervening period of Sunday night and the early hours of Monday.

Vangal police identified the victims as Thangavel aged around 65 years and his wife Thylee aged around 60 years. The motive behind the murder is under investigation. A probe is also on to determine whether it was a murder for gain.

Police personnel conducted inquiries at the spot upon receipt of information about the double murder. Five special teams have been constituted to probe the case, said police sources.  

