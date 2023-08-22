Elderly couple dies, three others injured as car rams into tractor near Tiruchi

August 22, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A senior couple died, and three others including two women were injured after the car in which they were travelling rammed a tractor on the Chidambaram-Tiruchi national highway in Pullambadi in Tiruchi district on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Police identified the deceased as S. Krishnamoorthy (83) and K. Jeyalakshmi (67) of Karumandapam in Tiruchi city. Those injured were N. Andal (87), P. Kamakshi (53) and the car driver N. Pandiyan (63). The three injured were admitted as in-patients at a private hospital in Tiruchi.

Police sources said Krishnamoorthy, his wife and the others were going back to Tiruchi from Ariyalur after attending a wedding when the accident occurred at around 2.30 p.m. The car, driven by Pandiyan, a relative of Krishnamoorthy’s, in a rash and negligent manner rammed into the back of a tractor, causing injuries to all.

Police said Krishnamoorthy and his wife died on the way to the hospital. The car driver Pandiyan has been named as the accused person. The Kallakudi police are investigating.