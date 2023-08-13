Elaborate security arrangements in Tiruchi ahead of Independence Day

August 13, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Elaborate security arrangements with the deployment of over 2,000 police personnel have been put in place in Tiruchi district to prevent untoward incidents ahead of the 77th Independence Day Celebrations.

The police have stepped up vigil round-the-clock around religious places such as temples in Srirangam and Samayapuram, vital installations, and places where the public gather in large numbers.

Passengers at the Tiruchi International Airport, Railway Junction, Central and Chathiram bus stands are subjected to checks thoroughly using metal detectors.

Recently, the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force conducted anti-sabotage checks at Railway Junction. Besides vehicle checks across the district, the police have also intensified surprise checks in lodges and hotels.

Tiruchi Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar told The Hindu a total of 1,200 police personnel are deployed at various places as a part of elaborate security arrangements in the district in addition to the 800 police on essential duties.

He said the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the sniffer dogs squad have been conducting checks in public places. The police also appealed to the people to inform the nearest police station if they suspected the movement of any persons or unclaimed objects in public places.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar will hoist the National Flag at the Armed Reserve Police Ground in Tiruchi on August 15.