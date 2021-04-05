Elaborate security arrangements in place

Tiruchi

05 April 2021 19:30 IST

Elaborate security arrangements are in place all over the central zone to ensure smooth conduct of the assembly elections on Tuesday.

Comprehensive security plans have been drawn up as per which police personnel were to be deployed at the polling stations and in other areas identified as sensitive. Ahead of the elections, the law enforcers carried out checks in lodges over the past two days across the central zone to monitor movement of outsiders and check the activities of suspicious persons besides prevent distribution of money.

The law enforcers have formed striking forces in every district. These teams would be on the move and pickets have been posted at areas identified as sensitive as a precautionary measure.

Personnel from the District Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Police and those attached to Special Units of the police have been roped in to augment manpower strength for providing bandobust on the day of election. Law enforcing authorities have also mobilised non-police personnel and Home Guards on the polling day all over the zone encompassing Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Police sources said over 9,000 police personnel alone have been mobilised. Ahead of the elections, para-military personnel who had arrived in batches to the respective district for poll duty were utilised for conducting flag marches to instil confidence among the people.

Para-military personnel would be deployed at booths identified as vulnerable in addition to the respective district police personnel. Detailed briefings have been given to the field-level police officers regarding their mandated tasks on the day of election to ensure free and fair polling that commences at 7 a.m. Security would be stepped in all the districts in the zone on the day of polling to prevent any untoward incidents. Sufficient security-related arrangements had been made all over the central zone, said senior police officers.