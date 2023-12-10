Elaborate arrangements made for Vaikunta Ekadasi at Srirangam

December 10, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has recruited 200 personnel to carry out round-the-clock solid waste management work in Srirangam in view of the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations, which begin on Tuesday.

Thousands of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and other States are expected to visit Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple during the 20-day festival. While the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment is making arrangements for the festival, the Corporation has taken a number of steps to ensure cleanliness in Srirangam. The workers, who were recruited through the employment exchange, have been asked to report for duty on Monday.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the workers would be used exclusively for removing garbage and waste on the streets, bust stops, Amma Mandapam and other places of interest for pilgrims. A scheme had been prepared to engage the workers in shifts. Light weight load carriers would be engaged to transport solid waste round the clock.

Besided, 51 water tanks were installed at various places to provide protected water to the devotees. Mobile toilets have been positioned on East and North Uthira Streets, East Adayavalanjan Street and so on.

