Elaborate arrangements made at Sri Seshapureeswarar Temple

October 05, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Elaborate arrangements have been made at Sri Seshapureeswarar Temple, Thirupampuram in Kudavasal Taluk, Tiruvarur district, for the benefit of devotees to offer their prayers on the occasion of the transit of Raghu and Kethu on October 8.

As the transit had been predicted to take place at around 3-40 p.m. on Sunday, special pujas and anointment of the deity has been planned at the temple. Further details about the special pujas and anointment can be had from the office of the Executive Officer, Sri Seshapureeswarar Temple, Thirupampuram, (phone number: 87547 56418) according to a temple release.