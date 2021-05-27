Elaborate arrangements in place for supply of Aavin milk during lockdown

Pudukottai

27 May 2021 17:51 IST

Over 20,000 litres being supplied daily covering 12 taluks

The Pudukottai District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited has put in place elaborate arrangements to ensure supply of Aavin milk sachets to consumers all over the district during the intense lockdown period.

Aavin milk was being supplied through 316 agents covering all the 12 taluks in the district besides through mobile sale in Pudukottai Town and through Aavin owned outlets as well.

On an average, a little over 20,000 litres of Aavin milk was being sold to consumers every day in Illupur, Kulathur, Gandharvakottai, Pudukottai, Tirumayam, Ponnamaravathi, Alangudi, Karambakudi, Aranthangi, Manamelkudi, Avudaiyarkoil and Viralimalai taluks.

Advertising

Advertising

Maximum sale was reported in Pudukottai taluk with the quantum being over 12,000 litres per day followed by 2,047 litres in Ponnamaravathi, 1,741 litres in Manamelkudi taluk and 1,655 litres in Aranthangi taluk, a senior official of the Pudukottai District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited said.

The Cooperative Milk Producers Union was supplying milk through 12 distribution routes in the district which includes Pudukottai Town, Aranthangi, Avudaiyarkoil, Embal, Ilupur - Viralimalai, Tirumayam, Kattumavadi, Mimisal, Sethubavachathram, Ponnamaravathi, Arimalam, Alangudi and Gandarvakottai. In view of the intense lockdown, three more routes were added to bring the total distribution routes to 12 now, the official further said.

The supply of milk was being done during night hours to the agents to reach the general public in the morning. Distribution of milk and milk related products were also being done in the daytime in Pudukottai and Aranthangi towns. Door delivery of milk to the households was being done in maximum number of towns in the district through the respective agents. Maximum sale of milk sachets was in the 500 ml variant.

The official said about 63,000 litres of milk was being procured every day from the 352 milk producers cooperative societies spread over the district for distribution to the public in Pudukottai district. Surplus milk was being supplied to Chennai City every day. About ₹6.5 crore to ₹7 crore payment was being made by the District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited every month to the nearly 12,000 members of the milk producers cooperative societies, the official further said.