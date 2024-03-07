Elaborate arrangements at Thiruvanaikovil for ‘Maha Sivarathri’

March 07, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple at Thiruvanaikovil here in connection with “Maha Sivarathri” festival on Friday.

Arrangements have been made anticipating a large turnout from Friday night till Saturday morning. Situated between the Cauvery and the Kollidam, the temple is one of the “panchabootha sthalams” representing water, one of the five elements of nature.

On the occasion of Maha Sivarathri, abhishekams will be performed at four “kaalams” in the temple. The first “kaalam” abhishekam will take place at 10 p.m., the second at midnight, the third at 2 a.m. on Saturday and the fourth at 5 a.m. on Saturday for the presiding deities.

The temple authorities have arranged for devotional songs, dance drama, mohini attam, and folk dances by artists besides organising religious discourse within the sprawling premises of the temple from 6 p.m. on Friday till 6 a.m. on Saturday. Cultural programmes would begin with the “Mangala Isai” at 6 p.m.

Grand pandal

A grand pandal has been established at the Navarathiri Mandapam with over 2,000 chairs to be put up for devotees to watch the spiritual and cultural programmes all through the night. A temporary parking lot on two acres of land belonging to the temple has been created near the Therukku Vaasal.

Arrangements have been made to ensure drinking water inside the temple complex for devotees. The Tiruchi City Corporation will install temporary toilets in the outer area. LED screens have been put up at six locations within the temple complex for the devotees to watch the cultural programmes and the temple history.

A total of 25 additional surveillance cameras have been installed inside the temple as part of security measure. About 250 volunteers, including college students, have been engaged to provide drinking water and regulate movement of devotees inside the temple.

Groups of volunteers cleaned various areas within the temple precincts, including the Thousand Pillar Mandapam, Oonjal Mandapam, Swami sannidhi and Amman sannidhi recently.

