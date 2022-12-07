Eighth Uzhavar Sandhai comes up at Mannachanallur in Tiruchi

December 07, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the new Uzhavar Sandhai at Manachanallur in Tiruchi on Wednesday.. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated a new Uzhavar Sandhai (Farmers’ Market) at Mannachanallur through video conferencing from Chennai.

Shortly after the inauguration, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar signalled the sale of vegetables to customers.

It is the eighth Uzhavar Sandhai to be set up in the district and the first after the DMK government assumed office in 2021. Located on Edumalai Road, the Uzhavar Sandhai is expected to serve the people of Mannachanallur, surrounding villages and Nochiam, which has a number of upcoming residential colonies. Sixteen shops have been established in it. Each shop measuring about 60 feet has been provided with a weigh scale.

Mr. Kumar said ₹25 lakh had been spent for the project, which was aimed at creating avenues for farmers to market their produce directly at the Uzhavar Sandhai. Twenty-five farmers, who had been certified after a spot inspection by a team of officials of various departments, for raising fruits and vegetables, would be allowed to sell their produce daily.

The Collector said the farmers could bring their produce by the city buses of the State-owned Corporation. No fee would be charged for them to sell their products. The officials of the Department of Agricultural Marketing would fix the prices of vegetables depending on the demand and supply. It would enable the people of Mannachanallur and surrounding areas to buy fresh vegetables and fruits at reasonable rates.

K. Saravanan, Deputy Director, Agricultural Marketing, said that 8.3 tonne of vegetables were sold on the first day of business. It clogged a sale to the tune of ₹2.45 lakh. There were some unoccupied buildings near the newly started Uzhavar Sandhai. Steps would be taken to bring them to set up more shops so as to accommodate more farmers.

A farmer producers’ company and a farmer producer group had been given permission to sell hill vegetables. They would be charged ₹1,000 per shop per month.

