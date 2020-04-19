Eighteen new positive cases

Eighteen people, all contacts of patients who had previously tested positive after travelling to the single source event in New Delhi in March, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the region. Of them, 10 belong to Thanjavur, three to Nagapattinam and five to Tiruvarur, official sources said.

Three patients all adult men, hailing from Nagore, Nagapattinam town and Porayar are family members of those who had travelled to New Delhi and had been home quarantined have tested positive for the infection on Sunday. The patients are all stable and undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital here. The addition of new cases increases the total number of cases in the district to 43.

Thanjavur

Ten persons residing in the houses where COVID 19 patients were being quarantined to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus in Thanjavur district tested positive on Sunday. Of them, one person belonged to a household in Papanasam where an inmate had tested positive on return from Malaysia, according to official sources. The nine others were contacts of those who had taken part in the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi. While six contacts of New Delhi returnees belonged to Adhiramapattinam, one each were from Kumbakonam, Orathanadu and Vallam.

Ariyalur

Test results for 12 individuals who have been home quarantined in the district are under process. Throat swabs have been lifted from the patients and have been sent to the K.A.P Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchi for testing and results are awaited. Meanwhile, 1,959 of the 2,022 patients who were asked to be home quarantined after travelling to other States or abroad have completed their 28-day period of isolation.

Tiruvarur

Five persons who were kept in house quarantine in Tiruvarur district tested positive on Sunday. Official sources said two each in Kovilvenni and Thiruthuraipoondi and one in Koothanallur were in home quarantine after getting into contact with COVID-19 positive patients.

They tested positive in the swab tests conducted after 14-days of home quarantine.