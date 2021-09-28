Eight years on, SIPCOT industrial park near Manapparai shows little progress

State government is yet to invite entrepreneurs to make use of the facility

Almost eight years have passed since the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) made an announcement to establish an industrial park near Manapparai on Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway, but the State government is yet to invite entrepreneurs and investors to make use of the land at the park.

Shortly after the announcement was made in 2013, when late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa represented Srirangam constituency in the State Assembly, SIPCOT swung into action and identified 1,077 acres of land at Kannudayanpatti, K. Periapatti (North) and Chathirapatti villages near Manapparai. It subsequently acquired the land for the park.

SIPCOT had planned to make the land available at the park to interested entrepreneurs and industrialists so as to use it on a long short- and long-term lease basis. Since the industrial park was projected as a promising initiative, particularly on account of its prime location on the Tiruchi-Dindigul highway and easy access to many leading cities and ports in Tuticorin and Karaikal, many entrepreneurs in the State including from Tiruchi evinced interest to seek land allotment to set up ventures.

Acknowledging the interest shown by the entrepreneurs to set up food processing units, the State Government intended to earmark 127.8 acres of land at the industrial park for food park and 93.5 acres for general engineering.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laid foundation for the food park days before the announcement of dates for the election to the State Assembly.

But it is said that the SIPCOT had not yet finalised its plan to invite investors to make use of the land at the industrial park. It had not finalised the layout too.

“We eagerly await the SIPCOT to come out with a blueprint on the industrial park. No basic infrastructure has been made at the proposed site. We hope the new government will expedite the process,” says N. Kanagasabapathy, Chairman, Tiruchi Trade Centre.

Enquires revealed that the SIPCOT had decided to promote 220 acres out of 1,077 acres in the first phase. Out of 220 acres, 127.8 acres would be earmarked for setting up of food park and 93.5 acres for general engineering industries. A sum of ₹48 crore had been earmarked for creating basic infrastructure including road, administrative office and overhead tank. The construction had begun.

A senior official told The Hindu that a number of steps had to be made before uploading all inputs of the industrial park in the SIPCOT portal. Preparation of a final layout for the land to be promoted in the first phase was on. It would be placed before the competent officials for final approval. Once it received approval, the proposal would be sent to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) for layout approval.