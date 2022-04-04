Eight-year-old girl survives snake bite after timely action by doctors at GH

Doctors’ prompt action and care saves eight-year-old snake bite victim

After spending several days in intensive care, Sanjana, an eight-year-old girl from Manachanallur who was bitten by a snake has been saved by a medical team at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchi.

The girl was initially admitted to Manachanallur Government Hospital on March 22 and then transferred to Tiruchi Government Hospital after her parents misinterpreted her symptoms for an adverse reaction to the Albendazole tablet she was given at school. Based on the symptoms the girl showed, paediatricians at the hospital confirmed it was a common krait snake bite. Though there was no snake bite mark on her body, the girl was apparently bitten while sleeping outside her house.

The Paediatric ICU In-charge at the hospital, G.S. Vairamuthu, said the parents had brought the girl to the hospital in a critical condition. “The girl was unconscious, her heartbeat was low. She was apparently bitten by a krait whose venom is neurotoxic, which means the nervous system is affected,” said the doctor.

She was put on ventilator support as the venom in her bloodstream began to damage her nervous system. "We administered her 20 vials of antivenom immediately, since we were sure she suffered a neurotoxic snake bite based on her clinical features," he told The Hindu.

Following the Paediatric Intensive Care team’s accurate diagnosis and lifesaving efforts, the girl, studying Class III, was discharged on April 1. K.Vanitha, the Dean, appreciated the swift response of the team.

The girl was under constant supervision in ICU for 11 days and the speciality treatment, which would have most more than ₹3.50 lakh in a private hoppital, was provided free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, doctors said.