An eight-year-old girl was killed after a car knocked her down at Valanadu Kaikatti in the district on Sunday. The police identified the victim as S. Regina of Kalingapatti. The girl was crossing the road in the evening at the time of the accident.

The injured girl was rushed to the Government Hospital, Manapparai, where she was declared dead. The identity of the car driver was not known, said police sources. The Valanadu police have registered a case.

