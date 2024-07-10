ADVERTISEMENT

Eight-year-old girl drowns in Kollidam river in Tiruchi

Published - July 10, 2024 11:36 am IST - TIRUCHI

This is the fourth drowning case in the river in the past two months; police say 10 warning signs have been set up, advising members of the public not to go in deep; patrolling has also been intensified

The Hindu Bureau

A caution board near the Kollidam river in Tiruchi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Recurring instances of drowning in the Kollidam river in Tiruchi, especially near the ‘bed protection wall’ have caused concern among the general public. In yet another case, an eight-year-old girl drowned in the river on Sunday (July 7, 2024) evening. This is the fourth such case over the past two months.

The girl, K. Sarojini Sanmathi, a class 4 student and a resident of Woraiyur, had gone to the river along with her family for a dip. She drowned in the river near the check-post at Azhagiripuram. 

Members of the public assembled there managed to pull her out of the river and rushed her to the Government Hospital at Srirangamm, but the doctor there who examined the child declared that she had died. The body was handed over to her family after an autopsy. The Srirangam police station have booked a case. 

Three other drowning cases including that of a minor boy have been reported in here over the past two months, said police sources.  District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said warning boards had been placed at different locations near the river to alert the public to not go deep into the river. Besides this, police patrolling has been deployed, he added. Police sources said the boards had been installed at 10 places along the river course with police personnel creating awareness among the general public to remain cautious while venturing into the water. 

