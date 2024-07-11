Eight-year-old boy drowns in pond near Manachanallur

An eight-year-old boy drowned in a pond at Poonampalayam in Manachanallur police station limits on Wednesday evening.

Police gave the name of the boy as B. Sidharth, a Class III student of Government Primary School in Poonampalayam. Police said the boy who went to the school did not return home. His parents searched for him and found his school bag and uniform lying on the bathing ghat of the pond. During the search, the boy was found drowned in the pond. The body was retrieved and sent to Government Hospital, Srirangam, for autopsy. Manachanallur police have registered a case acting on a complaint lodged by the boy’s father R. Buvaneshwaran.

