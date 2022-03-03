Eight vehicles transporting students seized in Mayiladuthurai for not possessing fitness certificate

Transport authorities on Thursday seized eight vehicles — five autorickshaws, two buses and a van — used for transporting school children for operating without fitness certificate.

The five autorickshaws were seized and kept in the custody of Sirkazhi police, while the two buses and a van were detained in Mayiladuthurai town.

The drive against vehicles transporting school children without the necessary documents by a team of Motor Vehicle Inspectors led by Regional Transport Officer P. Nagarajan was carried out in the wake of a directive by Collector R. Lalitha following an accident involving a van that resulted in injuries to three children.

Cases were also booked against operators of 10 other vehicles for not possessing updated insurance documents.

Drivers of all buses, vans, autorickshaws and other vehicles transporting school children were required to possess Fitness Certificate, Permit, Insurance and Licence at the time of checks, Mr. Nagarajan said.

In her directive, the Collector advised parents to personally fulfil the to and from transport needs of their school-going children, while cautioning of stringent action by Transport authorities as per the Motor Vehicle Act against erring operators of vehicles transporting school children.

Warning of action in the event of flouting of norms, officials emphasised on compliance with Government Order 727, which requires monitoring of implementation of the rules at school level by 'School Level Transport Committee' with membership of Sub-Inspector of Police of the area concerned, an official from the Educational Authority, Motor Vehicles Inspector Grade 1/ Grade 2 of the area concerned, and a representative from the Parent-Teacher Association.

Drivers of school buses have to undergo driving skill test before the Committee once a year, and must also undergo eye test at that time.

On their part, the drivers are also required to maintain a log book, and point out any defect noticed while driving the school bus, on a day-to-day basis. They must ensure that the defects are rectified and mention the same in the log book.

The continuity of the conduct of the annual skill test got disrupted due to the pandemic. The lengthy gap has also impacted the fitness of the vehicles, which apparently have been left unattended due to cash flow limitations caused by the impediments faced by the school managements in collecting fee from students, the officials are understood to have learnt.