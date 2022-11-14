Eight suspects in Ramajeyam murder agree to undergo polygraph test

November 14, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Eight out of the 13 suspects in the K.N. Ramajeyam murder case have given their consent to the Judicial Magistrate Court - VI on Monday to undergo polygraph test which is to be carried out as part of the investigation in the case by the Special Investigation Team.

Nine suspects appeared before the Court on Monday when the hearing came up on the petition filed earlier by the SIT in the court seeking to conduct polygraph test on 13 suspects in connection with the murder case. One of the suspects did not want the polygraph test to be done on him.

SIT sources said four suspects, including one who is currently lodged in the Central Prison, Cuddalore, did not appear for the hearing on Monday. The Court adjourned the next hearing to November 17 directing the remaining four suspects to appear before it on that date. SIT Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar and senior officers of the team were present at the Court when the hearing was held.

Ramajeyam, brother of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, was murdered and his body was found close to the banks of the Cauvery river near Thiruvarlarcholai on the outskirts of Tiruchi on March 29,2012. SIT sources said the polygraph test on the suspects would be done at Chennai after obtaining an order from the court.