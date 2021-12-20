Eight students test positive for COVID-19 in Tiruchi

A private school in Samayapuram has closed after seven of its students tested positive for COVID-19. The school will reopen on Monday, accordig to district officials.

Seven students of classes 11 and 12, most of whom stayed at the hostel on the school campus, suffered from fever, cold and other COVID-19 symptoms last week and were sent home. Their test results returned positive on Sunday, following which preventive measures were taken.

Health officials disinfected the premises and asked that it be closed till Monday. RT-PCR tests were also lifted from nearly 6,000 people at the school including other hostel dwellers, classmates and staff.

The Health Department would also conduct contact tracing and test the students’ primary contacts, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a class 7 student of Government Higher Secondary School, Sirathope, reported COVID-19 positive on Monday. The student showed COVID-19 symptoms and was asked to stay home until she recovered. Her classmates were given two days leave and asked to report to the Health Department if they had any symptoms.