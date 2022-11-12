Eight new COVID-19 cases in central region

Eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at four in Tiruchi and one each in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur. There were no new cases in Nagapattinam, Karur, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Out of 57 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with 14 patients being under treatment, including home treatment as on Saturday. Ariyalur has eight cases, Perambalur seven, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur six, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur five, and Mayiladuthurai and Karur three.