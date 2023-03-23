ADVERTISEMENT

Eight new COVID-19 case in central region

March 23, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There were two new cases in Ariyalur and one each in Tiruchi, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts. Out of 35 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 13, Mayiladuthurai nine, Karur and Pudukottai three cases each, Thanjavur and Ariyalur two cases each, while Perambalur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur had one case each.

