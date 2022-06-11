Eight new cases in central region

Eight persons, five in Tiruchi and one each in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.

Thirteen persons with the infection were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district as on Saturday. There were four active cases in Tiruvarur, three in Pudukottai, two each in Perambalur and Thanjavur. Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts had no active case.