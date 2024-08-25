GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight mobile veterinary clincs rolled out in Pudukottai district

A veterinarian and an assistant are drafted for each of the eight vehicles which are equipped with necessary equipment and medicines; each of the eight vehicles would cover two villages every day

Published - August 25, 2024 06:09 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
The eight vehicles provided for Pudukottai district to provide veterinary services.

The eight vehicles provided for Pudukottai district to provide veterinary services. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Eight mobile veterinary clinics have been rolled out in Pudukottai district to offer free services to treat livestock reared in remote villages of the district.

Every vehicle is equipped with necessary paraphernalia and medicines required for treating the animals. A veterinary doctor and a veterinary assistant are deployed in each one of them. The vehicles would move to those remote villages which do not have veterinary hospitals and dispensaries to provide services free of cost.

Every “Mobile Veterinary Clinic” would cover two remote villages daily where it would hold a veterinary camp from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Emergency treatment would be provided from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The veterinarian, aided by the veterinary assistant, would perform minor surgeries, provide vaccination, deworming, and artificial insemination among other veterinary services. Owners of livestock could use the toll-free number 1962 to avail themselves of the services of these mobile clinics.

Pudukottai district has 101 veterinary dispensaries and four veterinary hospitals besides a clinician centre. Law Minister S. Regupathy handed over the keys of the eight vehicles to the drivers on the District Collectorate premises in the presence of the Collector M. Aruna and officials of Animal Husbandry department on Saturday, an official release said. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / animal science / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.