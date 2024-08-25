Eight mobile veterinary clincs rolled out in Pudukottai district

Eight mobile veterinary clinics have been rolled out in Pudukottai district to offer free services to treat livestock reared in remote villages of the district.

Every vehicle is equipped with necessary paraphernalia and medicines required for treating the animals. A veterinary doctor and a veterinary assistant are deployed in each one of them. The vehicles would move to those remote villages which do not have veterinary hospitals and dispensaries to provide services free of cost.

Every “Mobile Veterinary Clinic” would cover two remote villages daily where it would hold a veterinary camp from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Emergency treatment would be provided from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The veterinarian, aided by the veterinary assistant, would perform minor surgeries, provide vaccination, deworming, and artificial insemination among other veterinary services. Owners of livestock could use the toll-free number 1962 to avail themselves of the services of these mobile clinics.

Pudukottai district has 101 veterinary dispensaries and four veterinary hospitals besides a clinician centre. Law Minister S. Regupathy handed over the keys of the eight vehicles to the drivers on the District Collectorate premises in the presence of the Collector M. Aruna and officials of Animal Husbandry department on Saturday, an official release said.