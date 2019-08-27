Eight mentally ill persons rescued

Eight mentally ill persons were rescued from the streets during a special drive carried out by district authorities in association with Anbalayam, a non-governmental organisation, here on Tuesday.

Four persons were rescued from the railway junction, three from Central Bus Stand and one from Mannarpuram. All rescued persons will be accommodated at Anbalayam’s Home for Mentally Ill after medical screening. They will be provided follow-up treatment and care.

The drive will be conducted periodically in different parts of the district to rescue and rehabilitate mentally ill persons, who are destitutes, an official release said. Members of the public, who come across them in public places, can intimate Anbalayam by dialling 9443167607 or District Differently Abled Welfare Office 0431-2412590.

Earlier, a special campaign vehicle forthe purpose was flagged off by Collector S. Sivarasu in the presence of Joint Director (in-charge), Health Services, Krishnamurthy, District Mental Health Officer R. Ravichandran, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer T.K.S.Senthil Kumar, Anbalayam founder K.C. Neelamegam, secretary Thaneer and other officials.

Mr. Senthil Kumar said they had managed to trace the brother of a rescued person and he would be reunited with his family in a day or two.