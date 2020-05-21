Eight, including infant, test positive in central region

Tiruchi

21 May 2020 20:26 IST

Eight patients, including a year-old baby, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday. Of the rest, four hailed from Thanjavur district, three from Pudukottai and one from Karur district.

Two of the four men who had tested positive in Thanjavur district had returned from Maharashtra and one from Maldives and another from Chennai.

The patients who returned from Maharashtra belonged to Pattukottai, the patient from the Maldives belonged to Orathanadu and the one who returned from Chennai hails from Kulimathur village near Thiruvaiyaru, official sources said. The patients have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Of the 80 patients who had tested positive in the district so far, 14 cases are active, while 60 have been discharged.

The three patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai had returned to their home town from Maharashtra, where they had been working.

The one-year-old baby boy, and two men aged 39 and 48 were tested on arrival to the district.

While the two adults were shifted to the Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Headquarters Hospital, the baby was shifted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The 39-year-old man and the baby hailed from Karambakudi while the other man hailed from Gandarvakottai in Pudukottai district.

The sole patient who tested positive in Karur on Thursday is a 58-year-old man.

The man had returned to his home town from Maharashtra and tests were taken soon after.

When test results indicated that he had tested positive, the man was rushed to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital.

The total number of positive cases in the district is now 80.

No discharge

There were no discharges of patients at the designated COVID-19 hospitals in the region.

At the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital, five patients were being treated while 350, of the total 355 cases have recovered and returned home.

As on Thursday, 20 villages in the district have been cordoned off as containment zones.

Throat swab samples have been lifted from a total of 35 people, including 28 who visited their nearest Primary Healthcare Centre with cold and fever symptoms.