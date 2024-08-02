ADVERTISEMENT

Eight girls who fled children’s home near Nagore traced in Chennai

Published - August 02, 2024 06:42 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The girls, all inmates of the Annai Sathya Government Children’s Home at Samanthampettai, went to school in the morning and did not return; it is not clear whey they fled the home

The Hindu Bureau

Eight minor girls, all inmates of the Annai Sathya Government Children’s Home at Samandhampettai in Nagapattinam district and who went missing on Thursday, were traced in Chennai. Seven of them are studying in Class XI while one is in Class XII at a higher secondary school in Nagapattinam. 

Police sources said the eight girls left the home in the morning for school and did not return in the evening. A search was launched. The District Collector and the Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police were alerted immediately.

Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh visited the home and conducted inquiries.  A missing complaint was registered at the Nagore police station. During detailed inquiries, it came to light that the eight girls were in Chennai.  The sources said a police team, including a few policewomen, left Nagore for Chennai to bring the girls back.

It was not immediately clear why the girls had left home. The home has around 60 children.

