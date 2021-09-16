Eight drug peddlers held

TIRUCHI

16 September 2021 21:23 IST

A special team of Tiruchi Rural police on Thursday arrested eight persons, including four women, and seized around 4.5 kg of ganja from them while conducting checks at Hari Baskar Colony and New Kattur areas in Ramji Nagar police station limits. The team was formed with a view to curb illegal sale of ganja in Ramji Nagar police station limits.

Based on a tip-off, the team conducted intensive checks at the two places and seized the contraband from the eight persons. A case has been registered against them.

