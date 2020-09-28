Eight die, 675 more test positive in central region

TIRUCHI

28 September 2020 21:58 IST

The central districts witnessed a marginal increase in the number of fresh cases and recorded eight deaths on Monday. The daily count went up to 675 cases as against Sunday’s tally of 622.

Thanjavur recorded the highest number of cases in the region with 180 patients testing positive. Tiruvarur followed with 128 and Pudukottai with 97. Tiruchi reported 96 and Nagapattinam 61. Ariyalur and Karur recorded 36 and 51. Perambalur recorded 26 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

All three persons, who died of COVID-19 in Thanjavur district, were above 60 years of age. A 68-year-old male patient from Thanjavur, who was admitted to a private hospital on September 21, died of COVID-19 pneumonia. Prior to admission, he had cough and breathing difficulty for two days. He had type II diabetic mellitus for a few years.

A 54-year-old person from Thanjavur, who was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on September 18 with hypothyroidism, died on Saturday due to multi-lobar viral pneumonia and acute respiratory failure. The third victim was a 65-years-old. He was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital with type-II diabetes mellitus on Saturday. But he died within a few hours of admission of viral pneumonia.

The lone patient from Tiruvarur who died of COVID-19 was a 61-year-old female who was admitted to Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on September 24 with systemic hypertension, morbid obesity and liver ventricular failure. She tested positive the next day. She died on Saturday due to COVID pneumonia.

Of the three patients who died in Pudukottai, two were below 60-years of age. A 59-year-old male from Pudukottai, who was admitted to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital on September 22, died on Friday due to acute respiratory failure. He was under treatment for systemic hypertension, chronic kidney disease and type-II diabetes mellitus.

Another patient, who died of COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory failure, was a 56-year-old male. He was admitted to Pudkottai Medical College Hospital and died two days later. He had pre-existing conditions including coronary artery disease, cardiogenic shock and evolved anterolateral wall myocardial infarction. The third patient, who died on Saturday, was a 80- year-old male with coronary artery disease/ evolved anterolateral wall myocardial infarction.

A 38-year-old male from Nagapattinam was the youngest patient, who died of COVID-19 in central districts. He was admitted to Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on Saturday and died within 24 hours of admission. He was said to have under treatment for systemic hypertension, diabetes mellitus for a few years.