Eight day NCC camp concludes

November 20, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-day Combined Annual Training Camp - cum - SSB capsule (super 30) camp conducted by 2 TN Battalion Rockfort NCC Group, Tiruchi concluded at MIET Engineering College here recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two hundred cadets from Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts, including 30 cadets (super 30) from all the six NCC Group headquarters under Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar NCC Directorate, participated in the camp that began on November 11. 

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

Emphasis was laid on practical training on weapons, firing, weapon drill, map reading and personality development. The super 30 cadets were exposed to the Services Selection Board process to join any of the tri-services as an officer. The capsule was conducted by an expert training team comprising Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi, Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar, Lieutenant Colonel Raju and Lieutenant Colonel Swaminathan. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Group Commander, NCC Group, Tiruchi Colonel Sunil Bhatt inspected the camp on November 17, a press release from the Camp Commandant Colonel Ramneik Goswami here said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US