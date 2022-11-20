Eight day NCC camp concludes

November 20, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An eight-day Combined Annual Training Camp - cum - SSB capsule (super 30) camp conducted by 2 TN Battalion Rockfort NCC Group, Tiruchi concluded at MIET Engineering College here recently.

Two hundred cadets from Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts, including 30 cadets (super 30) from all the six NCC Group headquarters under Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar NCC Directorate, participated in the camp that began on November 11.

Emphasis was laid on practical training on weapons, firing, weapon drill, map reading and personality development. The super 30 cadets were exposed to the Services Selection Board process to join any of the tri-services as an officer. The capsule was conducted by an expert training team comprising Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi, Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar, Lieutenant Colonel Raju and Lieutenant Colonel Swaminathan.

The Group Commander, NCC Group, Tiruchi Colonel Sunil Bhatt inspected the camp on November 17, a press release from the Camp Commandant Colonel Ramneik Goswami here said.