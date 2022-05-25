Eight arrested in realtor murder case in Pudukottai

Special teams recover over 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery

Special teams have arrested eight persons in connection with the murder of a realtor in his house at Avudaiyarpattinam in Manamelkudi taluk in the district last month.

The gang looted 170 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹20,000 cash after threatening his wife at knife-point.

Manamelkudi police registered a case under various IPC sections, including 302 (murder), following the killing of the realto, M. Nizam. The culprits gained entry into the house through the rear side and slit the throat of the realtor killing him and decamped with the booty.

Four special teams were constituted on the instruction of Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, Nisha Parthiban to probe the murder for gain case and apprehend the accused. During sustained investigation of the case and examination of call records, the teams arrested eight out of the total nine accused in the case on Tuesday.

The teams recovered stolen gold jewellery weighing 62 sovereigns and 188 grams of silver ware from them. Two two-wheelers, two knives, three masks and a glove were also recovered. The teams are on the look out for one more accused in the case, a police press release said.

