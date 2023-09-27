Eight arrested for murdering youth at Kodiyalam in Tiruchi

September 27, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Jeeyapuram police in Tiruchi district on Wednesday arrested eight persons in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old youth at Kodiyalam village.

Police identified the arrested persons as M. Desinguraja, 27, K. Kamalraj, 21, G. Madhir Vishnu, 18, R. Mahesh Varma, 22, S. Muthu, 22, S. Nithyanantham, 29, V. Jai Akash, 22 and C. Ranjith, 22, all natives of Kodiyalam in Tiruchi district. The police have been interrogating the accused regarding the motive behind the murder.

The gang was involved in killing P. Gokul, 19, when he was sleeping along with his elder brother and grandmother in his house at Kodiyalam in the wee hours of Tuesday. The gang slashed Gokul’s neck with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot. The victim sustained severe cut injuries and died on the spot.

