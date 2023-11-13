ADVERTISEMENT

Eight arrested for murdering man near Tiruchi

November 13, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man in Somarasampet police station limits in the district on Sunday.

A police press release on Monday said P. Karthik, 38, along with two others was riding a motorcycle in Punganur area on Sunday evening when another motorcycle on which a 17-year-old boy along with his friends was riding in the opposite direction came threateningly close to Karthik’s bike.  A wordy quarrel ensued between Karthik and the boy who initially left his vehicle at the spot and later took it. Later, the boy, along with nine of his friends, went to Karthik’s house in Punganur and attacked his friends A. Udhayakumar, 31, A. Veeramani, 29, and S. Sakthivel, 40, with logs and bricks. The three were admitted in the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Udhayakumar died of injuries on Monday. The Somarasampet police had registered a case which was later altered under IPC section 302 (murder). The police arrested eight persons.

