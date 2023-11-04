Eight arrested for illegally possessing weapons, ganja in Tiruchi

November 04, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi District Rural Police on Friday arrested eight persons, including a history-sheeter, in two cases of illegal possession of weapons and ganja.

In one case, acting on a tip-off that a group of persons, suspected to be miscreants, had been standing near the railway gate on Alathur road, a team of Tiruverumbur police rushed to the spot. Three persons standing near a car were questioned and they confessed that they possessed 5 kg of ganja.

The police team found a country-made gun that was kept hidden and seized from them the weapon, ganja, and the vehicles used for peddling the drug. The police arrested the three under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act. Their names were given as M. Gopal, 29, a history-sheeter of Anna Nagar in Kattur; P. Rajendran, 59, of Aravakurichi in Karur district; and C. Senthil, 50, of Kangeyam in Tiruppur district.

In another case, the Navalpattu police arrested five persons for possessing machetes, sickles, iron rods, and hammers to commit robbery. The police arrested them at Chozhamadevi village while checking vehicles. The names of the arrested were given as R. Jeyaseelan, 21, of Palakkarai; R. Vellaiyan Prabhu, 23, R. Santhosh Kumar, 18, both natives of Manapparai; M. Veeraiah, 26, of Madurai; and J. Vipin Jose, 24, of Salem.

All the arrested were remanded in judicial custody and sent to Tiruchi Central Prison.

