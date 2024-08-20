Eight arrested for abusing and threatening woman panchayat president near Tiruchi

Eight persons have been arrested on charges of abusing and threatening a woman panchayat president of Podhavur village near Tiruchi besides damaging the window panes of her house after allegedly pushing her down following a quarrel.

The incident occurred on the night of August 18 with the matter reported to the Somarasampet police the next morning. The panchayat president M. Malarkodi (40) of Vadakkimedu area in Podhavur who was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital at Tiruchi for treatment was subsequently discharged.

Police sources said a quarrel broke out between C. Inbaraj of Podhavur village and a 17-year-old boy after the former pushed down a motorcycle parked by the latter in front of a shop in Keerikalmedu leading to a scuffle between them. Inbaraj informed the panchayat president about the incident.

Later, the boy from Thayanur village along with a group of persons armed with wooden logs came to the house of the panchayat president and sought the whereabouts of Inbaraj and picked up a quarrel with her.

A 24-year-old man identified as N. Dwarakanath who intervened was allegedly assaulted by the group with wooden logs causing injuries on his forehead and right hand. The group allegedly abused the panchayat president and pushed her down besides threatening her. The group allegedly damaged the window panes of the panchayat president’s house besides also damaging a motorcycle, a plastic chair and an iron cot in front of the house.

The sources said the boy, his father P. Selvam alias ‘Theeselvam’ - a history sheeter - and more than 14 others were named as accused in the case. The Somarasampet police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act on a complaint preferred by Malarkodi. The sources further said those arrested have been remanded till September 2.

