Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with festive cheer

April 11, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Despite the summer heat, members of the city’s Muslim community turned out in large numbers to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday. The festival marks the end of Ramzan, the month when Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk.

On Thursday, large groups of Muslims, dressed in new clothes, gathered in Uzhavar Sandhai grounds in the city and the Cantonment Idgah Maidan and other designated mosques for congregational prayers. Due to the hot weather, the prayers were held earlier than usual in the morning.

As per tradition, prayers were conducted in separate enclosures for men and women and were led by the Imam. Many worshippers made donations (known as Zakat al-Fitr) before the prayers at mosques to needy people.

The day was celebrated with prayers, family feasts, and social outings within the community across the central region.

