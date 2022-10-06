Efforts underway to get NABH accreditation for Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital

Steps are afoot to get accreditation for Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital (TMCH) from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Care Providers (NABH), R. Balajinathan, Dean of the hospital, has said.

Dr. Balajinathan, who assumed charge as the new Dean of the college here on Thursday, told reporters that all efforts were being made to meet the NABH standards on various health care parameters including cleanliness, patient care, drug safety, bio medical waste disposal and patient satisfaction.

The Raja Mirasdar Hospital in the town, which is under the administrative control of the TMCH, is due for inspection by a Central team for LaQshya (Labour Room and Quality Improvement Initiative). Accelerated measures were in place to meet the required standards in all quality indicators to get the certification.

He disclosed that Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras would be installed at 25 places on TMCH campus soon. The surveillance cameras were to be installed to check crime and movement of outsiders inside the hospital. Steps would be taken to prevent entry of stray cattle and dogs in the hospital campus, he added.

Dr. Balajinathan said he would study issues pertaining to the hospital and the college and strive to improve amenities including those meant for the students of the college.