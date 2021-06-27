Tiruchirapalli

Efforts under way to trace fisherman: Minister

Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan consoling the family members of a missing fisherman of Vadakku Pudhukudi in Pudukottai district on Sunday.  

Minister for Environment-Climate Change, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan on Sunday said efforts to trace a missing fisherman of the district were in full swing.

The fisherman, Vaseekaran, who belonged to Vadakku Pudhukudi village in Manamelkudi panchayat union, accidentally fell into the sea from his boat on Saturday.

Mr. Meyyanathan met his family members and consoled them. He also handed over ₹50,000 from his personal fund as temporary relief.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Meyyanathan said Mr. Vaseekan ventured into the sea for fishing on Saturday morning and went missing after he accidentally fell into the sea. The Fisheries Department was taking steps to rescue him.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2021 6:36:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/efforts-under-way-to-trace-fisherman-minister/article35002656.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY