Efforts under way to trace fisherman: Minister

Minister for Environment-Climate Change, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan on Sunday said efforts to trace a missing fisherman of the district were in full swing.

The fisherman, Vaseekaran, who belonged to Vadakku Pudhukudi village in Manamelkudi panchayat union, accidentally fell into the sea from his boat on Saturday.

Mr. Meyyanathan met his family members and consoled them. He also handed over ₹50,000 from his personal fund as temporary relief.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Meyyanathan said Mr. Vaseekan ventured into the sea for fishing on Saturday morning and went missing after he accidentally fell into the sea. The Fisheries Department was taking steps to rescue him.