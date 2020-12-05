Efforts under way to drain water in paddy fields

Steps to drain water from inundated fields and residential areas have been taken up in full swing in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur as rainfall has receded in many parts of both districts.

Moderate precipitation of more than or around 50 mm was recorded in Thiruvidaimaruthur, Manjalaru and Kumbakonam areas of Thanjavur district during the 24-hour period ending 7 a.m. on Saturday.

As a fallout, natural draining of rainwater from agriculture fields into drain channels have been witnessed in major parts of the district.

In Tiruvarur, increased flow in the irrigation system due to draining of rainwater from upstream areas coupled with moderate to heavy precipitation has resulted in waterlogging in fields in mid-stream and tail-end areas, according to farmers.

Official sources say efforts have been initiated to ensure smooth and quick draining of water from fields in order to save the standing crop. There is a fair chance for reviving the standing crop at several places where the draining of floodwater can be achieved within 24 hours in the absence of any further rain.

The sources anticipate that the area in which waterlogging can lead to perishing of the crop will be minimal given the desilting and clearing of drain channels taken up under the kudimaramathu scheme.

Medical camps have been conducted in the areas affected by heavy rain for the past few days, they add.

Waterlogging will also pose a problem to coconut growers in Orathanadu, Pattukottai, Peravurani and Thiruthuraipoondi, farmers say.

S.V.Srinivasan of Thiruchitrambalam near Peravurani, a coconut farmer, laments that the rain for coconut cultivation will aggravate the problem of oryctes rhinoceros, known as kandamiruga vandu in local parlance, attack on the upcoming coconut trees in the region.

He points out that the presence of discarded trunks of coconut trees uprooted in Gaja Cyclone, particularly near water bodies, acted as a breeding ground for the rhinoceros beetles. Farmers were unable to control the multiplication of the beetle despite adopting preventive and elimination techniques provided by the Horticulture Department.

Nagapattinam

With the submergence of several thousands of acres of paddy fields, causing distress to farmers hoping for an abundant harvest, there have been calls for assessment of the damage by a Central team for providing suitable compensation.

Farmers complain that several hundreds of tonnes of paddy kept in the open by Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation have been drenched.

Meanwhile, the parapet wall of Nagore Dargah adjoining a pond on the premises collapsed as the water body brimmed to capacity. A breach from Odombokki tank inundated nearly 150 households in the district.

Several other tanks are on the verge of overflowing, raising fears of heavy damage to standing crops.

Relief camps

The district administration has shiftedover 15,000 persons from low-lying areas to 52 relief camps, and medical teams have been stationed at each centre.

Accompanied by District Monitoring Officer C. Munianathan, Collector Praveen P. Nair inspected the damage caused by the rainfall in low-lying areas of Ettakudi Vadapathi and surroundings in Sirkazhi block.

The damage caused to livestock was being assessed, Mr. Munianathan said.

Powerful motors were being utilised to pump out stagnant water, and roads had been cleared of fallen trees, he said.

After inspecting Kuthiraikuthi, Nallur, Panakkarakottagam, Vettankudi and Kunnam areas in Kollidam block, Textiles Minister O.S. Manian said agriculture fields and residential localities in Kollidam and Sirkazhi blocks were inundated. At many places, the crop was in a flowering stage, raising fears of damage. The extent of damage could be determined only after water receded completely.