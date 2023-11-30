Efforts on to restore minor girl from Bangladesh to her parents in Tiruchi Special Camp

November 30, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Tiruchi has taken steps to seek an order from the Tiruchi District Collector to restore a minor girl to her parents from Bangladesh, who are lodged at the Tiruchi Special Camp.

The 10-year-old girl, who was under the care and protection of the CWC at Dharmapuri, was transferred to Tiruchi a few days ago following efforts made by the CWC, Tiruchi. The girl has been put up at a children’s home.

Upon obtaining permission from the authorities concerned, the CWC, Tiruchi, arranged for the girl to meet her parents at the Special Camp on Wednesday. It was an emotional moment as she was meeting them after a gap of over one-and-a-half years, said P. Mohan, chairperson, CWC, Tiruchi. After the meeting that lasted nearly an hour, the girl was taken back to the home.

A case under the Foreigners Act was booked against the parents of the girl more than one-and-a-half years ago as they had allegedly entered the country without valid documents. The girl’s parents were spotted in Dharmapuri district where the police had registered a case.

The minor girl then was sent to a home at Dharmapuri under the care and protection of the CWC, Dharmapuri. The parents of the girl were shifted to the Special Camp in Tiruchi where foreign nationals facing various cases booked against them in Tamil Nadu have been accommodated. But, the minor continued to be under the care and protection of CWC, Dharmapuri.

After interacting with their counterparts at Dharmapuri and ascertaining that the girl was the daughter of the Bangladesh couple accommodated in the Special Camp, steps were then taken to shift the girl to Tiruchi, Mr. Mohan said.

Mr. Mohan said the CWC, Tiruchi, would take steps to write to the District Collector seeking an order from him permitting to restore the girl to her parents at the Special Camp.

The Special Camp, under the administrative and operational control of the District Collector, Tiruchi accommodates about 100 foreign nationals.