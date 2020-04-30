Efforts on to regularise banana auction at integrated market

The Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, which had recently revived banana auction at the Integrated Market Complex for Banana at Thiruchendurai near Jeeyapuram in the district has been making continuous efforts to make the auction a regular feature.

It has also been arranging for tie-ups between banana growers and traders for on-field procurement of the fruits, in view of the slump in prices of banana due to poor demand in the wake of the lockdown enforced to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A 1,000-tonne capacity cold storage at the complex which had been lying in disuse for some time will soon be repaired and made available for farmers to store banana and other farm produce.

The integrated banana complex was established at a cost of about ₹4 crore nearly six years ago at the initiative of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa now was largely underutilised due to poor patronage by banana growers and traders of the region. The facility was expected to help farmers improve post-harvest handling of the fruit grown in the region, but did not prove to be a success due to a variety of reasons.

Despite being located on the State’s major banana growing belt off the Tiruchi-Karur national highway, banana trade at the complex has at best been modest even during peak harvest season. After the initial enthusiasm, banana arrivals for the weekly auctions conducted under the auspices of the Tiruchi Market Committee gradually dipped.

Though farmers selling their produce here were not required to pay any commission for the transaction, many among them preferred to shell out up to 13% commission charges to intermediaries to sell their produce at the auction held at the Gandhi Market in Tiruchi or other markets. A section of farmers still contend that they get a better price at the Gandhi Market.

Official sources conceded that both farmers and traders were not patronising the facility, preferring to transact the business right at the fields or sending the fruits to the markets .Big traders, who purchase the fruits in huge quantities for making panchamirtham or for export to places such as Bengaluru, come only if arrivals were substantial. However, now with temples being closed there was no off take of the fruit for making panchamirtham. Similarly, with almost all functions remaining suspended there was poor demand in the market.

However, officials said they have revived the auction and about two tonnes of banana were traded at four auctions held so far and one of the consignment was sent to Bengaluru. Efforts were on to ensure that the auctions were conducted regularly by roping in farmers producers organisations (FPOs) and retail traders, including self help groups, officials sources said.

“This apart, tie-ups between farmers and traders/FPOs are also arranged for online procurement of the bananas. Even on Wednesday, about 400 kg of banana was procured from a field near Somarasampettai in Tiruchi,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, ₹11 lakh has been sanctioned for the repair of the cold storage, which was damaged in some places by rodents when the facility was in disuse.