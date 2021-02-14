Efforts on to make Sasikala contest polls: Dhinakaran

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday said that efforts were being taken legally to clear hurdles in the way of his aunt V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, contesting the forthcoming assembly elections.
“We are taking some efforts legally and if we emerge victorious, Ms. Sasikala would definitely contest the polls,” Mr. Dhinakaran told reporters at Orathanadu in Thanjavur district.
On when Ms. Sasikala would meet the people, he said doctors had advised her rest after the COVID-19 infection and she would come out after taking enough rest.
Stating that he would contest the upcoming assembly elections, Mr. Dhinakaran made it clear that his party was consistently fighting to prevent the “evil force” DMK from coming to power.
He claimed that the real foot soldiers of Amma were with the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and that his target was to bring “Amma Aatchi” and serve the people.
People of the State had voted in different ways in Lok Sabha polls and for the Assembly elections, he further said.
