Efforts on to bring body from Thailand

Mortal remains of N. Prakash, 27, of Manavasi near Krishnarayapurm in Karur district, who died in Thailand a few days ago, is expected to be brought home soon.

Karur MP S.Jothimani said on Wednesday said Indian embassy officials in Bangkok had promised to bring the body in a day or two. Upon receiving information about the death of Prakash on February 1, who was working as labourer there, Ms. Jothimani took up the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi and Indian embassy officials in Bangkok on the need for airlifting his body to India. Considering his mother Dhanalakshmi’s poor background, she requested the Ministry to bear the expenditure and other mandatory fee for transporting mortal remains of Prakash.

On its part, the Ministry committed to take all possible steps to bring the body of Prakash to India.

Ms. Jothimani said she had received a communication from Ashwin Kotnis, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Bangkok, promising speedy action to airlift the body soon. Officials had begun all mandatory formalities on Monday.

His body would be airlifted from Bangkok to Chennai on Thursday night. From there, it would be brought to Krishnarayapuram.