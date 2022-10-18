Efforts on to acquire land for Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor project

The project involves upgrading and maintenance of the Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur Road; the Mayiladuthurai district administration is working on expediting acquisition

The Hindu Bureau MAYILADUTHURAI
October 18, 2022 10:37 IST

The Mayiladuthurai district administration has stepped up efforts to acquire land required for the implementation of the Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project, in its jurisdiction.

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Connectivity Project, being undertaken with financing from Asian Development Bank, involves upgrading and maintenance of the Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur Road. The road, to be upgraded as a two-lane carriageway, with paved shoulders, encompasses construction of a bypass for a length of two kilometres.

District Collector R. Lalitha chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Highways and Revenue Departments recently to take stock of the progress in land acquisition. The Collector issued instructions to expedite the process of land acquisition for the Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor project as well as other work projects that include the Mathirimangalam-Mudikandanallur Link Road, Sirkazhi-Thirumulaivasal road work, and also reviewed the progress of the work being undertaken at Kathiramangalam.

Land belonging to the HR and CE Department and stretches acquired by the Revenue Department are to be utilised for executing the projects.

