ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts made by former MP in getting rail services remembered

February 07, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thanjavur District Railway Users Association has recalled the efforts made by former AIADMK MP, the late K. Parasuraman, to ensure the availability of passenger train services on the main line section of the Southern Railway.

In a statement, Association secretary, A.Giri, said that it was the late MP who led a delegation of representatives from rail users’ associations in Thanjavur district to meet the General Manager of Southern Railway when the latter decided to operate the Mannai Express on an alternative route. His efforts paid off with the augmentation of Uzhavan and Ramesawaram Mail trains and the revival of Antyodaya train service, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US