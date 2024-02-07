GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Efforts made by former MP in getting rail services remembered

February 07, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thanjavur District Railway Users Association has recalled the efforts made by former AIADMK MP, the late K. Parasuraman, to ensure the availability of passenger train services on the main line section of the Southern Railway.

In a statement, Association secretary, A.Giri, said that it was the late MP who led a delegation of representatives from rail users’ associations in Thanjavur district to meet the General Manager of Southern Railway when the latter decided to operate the Mannai Express on an alternative route. His efforts paid off with the augmentation of Uzhavan and Ramesawaram Mail trains and the revival of Antyodaya train service, he added.

