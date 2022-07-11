Efforts being made to offer booster dose free, says Health Minister

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurates a vaccination camp in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

July 11, 2022 00:00 IST

‘No plan for lockdown as the rate of hospitalisation is around 5%’

The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to involve private hospitals in administering the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said in Tiruchi on Sunday.

He said there was no plan to impose a lockdown as the rate of hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients was around 5%. To check the the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government had taken steps to vaccinate as many people as possible, he said while inaugurating a special vaccination camp in Thanjavur.

Opening a special camp at Thiruverumbur in Tiruchi to inoculate those did not get the vaccine in the earlier drives, Mr. Subramanian said the response to the vaccination drives had received excellent; but it was lukewarm to the booster dose being administered at private hospitals. (It is administered free to the frontline workers at government hospitals.)

He said a booster dose would cost ₹386.25, including ₹150 in service charge. Since people were reluctant to get it, the Director of Public Health approached leading hospitals for waiver of the service charge. Apollo Hospitals and Kauvery Hospital complied with the request and were administering the booster dose without collecting the service charge. The Directorate of Public Health was in talks with various private hospitals to offer free booster doses.

Mr. Subramanian said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had recently held a meeting to increase the booster dose coverage. The medium and small enterprises and business houses were urged to ensure that their workers were given the booster dose. The coverage increased after the meeting.

While 94.8% of the people had received the first dose, 85.4% had received the second dose. The coverage was also good among the students aged 12-18. To inoculate the remaining 1,38 crore people, the government held a mega drive across the State on Sunday. About one lakh camps were held at different places, Mr. Subramanian said.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and others participated.