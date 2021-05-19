Educationist passes away

Tiruchi

Mohamed Habibullah, a social worker and educationist, passed away on Tuesday evening after a brief illness at the age of 80. He is survived by his son, daughter and wife.

Mr. Habibullah was the managing trustee of NEED Trust, and instrumental in reviving the Viscountess Goschen Government Muslim Girls Higher Secondary School (VGGMGHSS) in Tharanallur, East Boulevard Street. Over 300 girl students are now on the rolls.

Managed by Goschen School Development Committee, an ancillary body of the Parents-Teacher Association (PTA), the 111-year-old school (originally an Urdu-medium institution), is one of the two institutions for Muslim girls under the State Government.